Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.62% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $48,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 879.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12,233.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,775. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.09. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

