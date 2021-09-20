Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Raymond James

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $96.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.38.

CSR stock opened at $96.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.43. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $108.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%. Equities analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth $509,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

