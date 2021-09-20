iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Sold by Fund Evaluation Group LLC

Fund Evaluation Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Truefg LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period.

iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.74. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,321. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.17. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $56.79.

