iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Position Lessened by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,871 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $26,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,656,000 after buying an additional 2,885,768 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,126,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,064,000 after buying an additional 1,068,384 shares during the last quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,007,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,236,000 after buying an additional 343,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 294.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 425,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,603,000 after buying an additional 317,460 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 444,563 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.