iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 228,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $45.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.19. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $47.94.

