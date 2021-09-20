iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGLB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 339,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13,574.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 195,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $71.35 on Monday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $64.82 and a one year high of $73.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.99.

