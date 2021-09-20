iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Equitable Holdings Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 725,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104,207 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 3.4% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $196,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $281.16. 26,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,740. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.37. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.