iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $88,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,190.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,696,000 after purchasing an additional 978,160 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $136,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.40. 126,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,607. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.13. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

