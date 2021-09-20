iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 192,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,031 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,557,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $148.16 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.11.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

