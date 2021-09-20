Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) & XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Financial Survey

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Isuzu Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of XL Fleet shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Isuzu Motors and XL Fleet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isuzu Motors 0 0 3 0 3.00 XL Fleet 0 2 0 0 2.00

XL Fleet has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.83%. Given XL Fleet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Isuzu Motors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Isuzu Motors and XL Fleet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isuzu Motors $18.01 billion 0.58 $401.46 million N/A N/A XL Fleet $20.34 million 44.74 -$60.61 million N/A N/A

Isuzu Motors has higher revenue and earnings than XL Fleet.

Volatility and Risk

Isuzu Motors has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XL Fleet has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Isuzu Motors and XL Fleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isuzu Motors 4.66% 9.47% 4.96% XL Fleet N/A -12.25% -8.17%

Summary

Isuzu Motors beats XL Fleet on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

