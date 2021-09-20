Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 29.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 1,365.9% in the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 29,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,795,000 after acquiring an additional 105,671 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,989,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 237,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,760,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $53,296.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,246.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,378 shares of company stock valued at $922,442 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

Shares of ITRI opened at $78.84 on Monday. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $122.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.75, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

