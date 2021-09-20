J.Safra Asset Management Corp Invests $380,000 in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN accounts for approximately 0.2% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 181.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 373.1% in the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,182,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 932,676 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the first quarter worth $613,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the first quarter worth $8,655,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the first quarter worth $809,000.

Shares of VXX stock traded up $2.52 on Monday, reaching $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,656,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,630,951. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $111.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62.

