Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives $180.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,287. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.57.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

