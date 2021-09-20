James Ralph Scapa Sells 36,722 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 36,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $2,742,031.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 16,382 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $1,235,366.62.

On Wednesday, August 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,628 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $1,675,934.04.

On Monday, August 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 33,434 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $2,411,260.08.

On Monday, July 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 15,922 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,034,452.34.

On Thursday, July 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 26,003 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $1,716,718.06.

Altair Engineering stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,404. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day moving average is $67.19. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -832.11 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.37 and a 52-week high of $76.91.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

