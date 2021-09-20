Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €120.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Friday. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €121.67 ($143.14).

ETR SIX2 traded up €5.80 ($6.82) during trading on Monday, hitting €122.00 ($143.53). The stock had a trading volume of 148,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. Sixt has a twelve month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a twelve month high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €114.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €115.49.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

