Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $28.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $26.12.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

