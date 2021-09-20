Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The J. M. Smucker Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

NYSE:SJM opened at $123.00 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

