John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Primis Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. 66.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,587.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FRST traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,987. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.