JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€9.80” Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SHA. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.05 ($9.48).

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €6.52 ($7.66) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.53. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

