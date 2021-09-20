JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Neutral

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 179.52% from the stock’s previous close.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

PTGX stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $833.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. On average, analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 12.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

