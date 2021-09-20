JTC (LON:JTC) Hits New 12-Month High at $819.00

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 819 ($10.70) and last traded at GBX 807 ($10.54), with a volume of 23461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 818 ($10.69).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut JTC to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 830 ($10.84) in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 795 ($10.39) target price on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 90.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 711.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 663.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82.

In related news, insider Martin Fotheringham purchased 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 722 ($9.43) per share, with a total value of £631,750 ($825,385.42).

About JTC

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

