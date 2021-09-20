JTC (LON:JTC) Hits New 52-Week High at $819.00

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 819 ($10.70) and last traded at GBX 807 ($10.54), with a volume of 23461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 818 ($10.69).

JTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of JTC to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 830 ($10.84) in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.39) price target on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 711.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 663.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.89.

In related news, insider Martin Fotheringham purchased 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 722 ($9.43) per share, with a total value of £631,750 ($825,385.42).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

