Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

JNPR opened at $27.90 on Monday. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

