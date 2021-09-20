JustInvest LLC Boosts Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.

Shares of SBAC opened at $352.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.27. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $369.56. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.96 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

