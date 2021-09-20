JustInvest LLC Buys 3,591 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 29.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 55,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

NYSE USB opened at $57.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.