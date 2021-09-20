JustInvest LLC Has $868,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

JustInvest LLC lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,476,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.29.

NYSE:PH opened at $287.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.23 and its 200-day moving average is $305.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $192.25 and a 1-year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

