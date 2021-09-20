JustInvest LLC Sells 12,904 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

JustInvest LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,432 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,904 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 110.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 36,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

NYSE KB opened at $43.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.41. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.83.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.