JustInvest LLC Sells 958 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

JustInvest LLC decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,886 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $163.63 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.45 and a 12-month high of $168.61. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 67.34, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,332,333.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,205.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,682 shares of company stock valued at $27,658,334 over the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

