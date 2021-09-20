JustInvest LLC Takes $740,000 Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,674 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UDR by 128.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,071,000 after buying an additional 2,128,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,873,000 after buying an additional 1,386,514 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in UDR by 110.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,823,000 after buying an additional 907,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in UDR by 77.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 962,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,919,000 after buying an additional 421,167 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on UDR. Barclays began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist upped their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $7,186,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $53.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,063.81, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. Equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

