Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Position Lifted by Minerva Advisors LLC

Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares during the period. Kewaunee Scientific accounts for 1.1% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kewaunee Scientific were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the second quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

KEQU stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The technology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

