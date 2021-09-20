Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.75 to C$23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$16.95 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $16.97.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

