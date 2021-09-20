Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives $30.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research firms recently commented on KIGRY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.89. 8,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,973. Kion Group has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.40.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

