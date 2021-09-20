Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Short Interest Down 38.9% in August

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter valued at $966,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter valued at $1,930,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter worth approximately $603,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KAII remained flat at $$9.77 on Monday. 26,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,217. Kismet Acquisition Two has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

