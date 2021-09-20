KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Update

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the August 15th total of 242,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

NYSE KNOP traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $17.66. 108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,671. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $581.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.91). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 23.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 104.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 292.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 820,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44,877 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.