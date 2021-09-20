Komodo (KMD) Hits One Day Volume of $2.71 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002165 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $130.06 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.79 or 0.00278465 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00136057 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00191750 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001033 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,905,299 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.