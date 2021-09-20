Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires 1,568 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,821 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TD. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $42,000. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,533. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

TD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

