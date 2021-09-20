Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,589,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,370,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in ViacomCBS by 7,129.3% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,709,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Shares of VIAC stock traded down $1.00 on Monday, reaching $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 206,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,437,525. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average is $46.41. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

