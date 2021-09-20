Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $18.58 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705,219 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.8% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $18,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,960 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,085 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,986,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,660,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,685 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $42.35. 42,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,256. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.