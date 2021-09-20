Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $341,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 86.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,702. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.21 and a one year high of $91.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.46.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

