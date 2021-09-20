Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 1,501 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after buying an additional 2,619,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 66.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,843,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,704,000 after purchasing an additional 598,884 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2,409,090.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,550,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,663 shares of company stock worth $26,788,930. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $63.55. The stock had a trading volume of 17,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,246. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average of $63.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

