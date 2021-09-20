Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,590 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,000. Coinbase Global makes up 0.6% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $37,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $1,028,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $5,435,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total transaction of $1,275,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 856,243 shares of company stock worth $222,915,890.

A number of research firms recently commented on COIN. Raymond James assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.67.

Shares of COIN stock traded down $12.27 on Monday, hitting $232.92. The stock had a trading volume of 158,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678,915. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

