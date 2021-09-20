Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €103.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €87.50 ($102.94).

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €88.05 ($103.59) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €77.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Krones has a one year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a one year high of €90.45 ($106.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of -62.89.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

