Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Position Raised by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KURA shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

KURA opened at $20.96 on Monday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.