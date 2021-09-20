L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Short Interest Update

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,300 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the August 15th total of 359,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of LBGUF remained flat at $$53.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.00. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a 52-week low of $42.15 and a 52-week high of $53.00.
