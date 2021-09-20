Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LIF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.33.

LIF opened at C$39.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.58. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$23.47 and a 52-week high of C$50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.70.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

