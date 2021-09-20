Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 10.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LADR opened at $10.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 91.26 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a current ratio of 100.81.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 0.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

