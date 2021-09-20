Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Decreased by Bank of The West

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $1,301,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Lam Research by 380.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 94.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lam Research by 20.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.35.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock traded down $20.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $588.65. The stock had a trading volume of 15,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,102. The company has a 50-day moving average of $609.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $611.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $300.70 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

