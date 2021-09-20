Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 10,855.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 117.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $109.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.99 and a 200-day moving average of $103.44. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $116.54.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.