Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down to $72.11

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $72.11, but opened at $66.01. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $67.05, with a volume of 2,639 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 4.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.74.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. The company had revenue of $294.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

