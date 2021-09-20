Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRCDF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.63. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $37.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average is $33.95.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

